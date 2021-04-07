Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

