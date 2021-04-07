Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.38

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.38 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 287 ($3.75). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 224,736 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £865.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Jon Green sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £11,763.04 ($15,368.49). Also, insider Nicki Demby bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

