Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.94 Million

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce sales of $356.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.40 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $392.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $275.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.85. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

