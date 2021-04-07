Eterbase Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00056133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.04 or 0.00633785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

