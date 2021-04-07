Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Capitalization Tops $100,141.44

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $100,141.44 and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00633384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.