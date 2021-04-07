Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $523,500.82 and $5,024.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield token can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00009262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00249596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00791098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.76 or 0.99278492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

