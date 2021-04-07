Ethverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $101,175.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $101,175.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00066090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003516 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,988,756 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.