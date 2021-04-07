Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $180,020.08 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETSY traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

