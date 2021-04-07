Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Evedo has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $23.18 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

