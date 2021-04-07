EvenCoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $118,734.78 and $113,706.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00068043 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

