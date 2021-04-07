EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0356

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. EventChain has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $18,086.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

