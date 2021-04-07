Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $97,873,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $127.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.40 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

