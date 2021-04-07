Everest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.07 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003138 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $206.38 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00269649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00763921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,563.60 or 1.00369602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016353 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

