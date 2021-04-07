Everex (EVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded down 6% against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

