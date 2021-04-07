Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 86,279 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.90. 39,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

