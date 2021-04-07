Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112,073 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69.

