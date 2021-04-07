Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,252. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

