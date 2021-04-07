Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $220.65. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.47 and a one year high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

