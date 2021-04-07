Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.86 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,853. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

