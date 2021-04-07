Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $8.11 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 7.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

