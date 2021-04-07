Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.51 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $223.20 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,150,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,907,913 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.