Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $11.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.14 million and the lowest is $10.72 million. Evolus reported sales of $10.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $107.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.71 million to $118.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $172.92 million, with estimates ranging from $149.75 million to $206.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

EOLS stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $578.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

