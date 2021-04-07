Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Shares Up 0.4%

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.16. Approximately 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVTCY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 412.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmes on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

