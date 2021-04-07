ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.17 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,689.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004272 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.00745137 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021447 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

