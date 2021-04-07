Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $427.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 73.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $51,124.57 and approximately $427.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,834.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,002.34 or 0.03523096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00391768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.02 or 0.01110281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00473974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00423608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00033950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00304359 BTC.

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

