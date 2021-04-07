Expanse Reaches One Day Volume of $13,432.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $13,432.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,664.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.67 or 0.03525448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00393542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.01105054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00467277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00427937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00032204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00302818 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars.

