Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Expedia Group worth $31,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $87,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

