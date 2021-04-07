Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $101.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.52 million. Exponent posted sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $408.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.08 million to $411.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $443.37 million, with estimates ranging from $437.54 million to $449.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,408 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.