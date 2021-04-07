Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Exponent worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

