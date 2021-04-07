extraDNA Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $260,757.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,692.65 or 0.99939080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.34 or 0.00457174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00323231 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.55 or 0.00803054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004306 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.