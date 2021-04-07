extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $229,943.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,878.67 or 0.99727651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.88 or 0.00444189 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00318127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.72 or 0.00788352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00092415 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003742 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

