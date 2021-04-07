Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Fabrinet worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

