Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is SWS Partners’ 9th Largest Position

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.07. The stock had a trading volume of 286,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The company has a market capitalization of $882.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $311.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock worth $367,003,658 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

