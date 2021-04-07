Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Facebook were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,360,094 shares of company stock valued at $367,003,658. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.25. 365,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,796,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $311.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

