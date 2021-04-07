Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $577,713.41 and $2,284.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00056133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.04 or 0.00633785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.