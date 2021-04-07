FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0691 on Top Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $23,818.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005488 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00102503 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

