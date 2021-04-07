FairCoin Hits One Day Volume of $21,786.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $21,786.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005420 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00105640 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

