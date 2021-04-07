Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Tops $8.81 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $326,218.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00249596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00791098 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,111.76 or 0.99278492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

