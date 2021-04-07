Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 62.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $177,202.56 and $38.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00055866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.00619814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.