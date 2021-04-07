FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 43% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $236,702.95 and $7.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

