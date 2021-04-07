Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.80

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $25.58. Fanuc shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 158,643 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fanuc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

