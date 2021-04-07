Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lowered by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,328 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fastenal worth $146,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. 54,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,417. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

