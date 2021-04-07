Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $994,321.62 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,213.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Fastly stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

