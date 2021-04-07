Feathercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,471.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $52,471.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012195 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

