Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $202.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.50 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $843.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $793.00 million to $873.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $906.32 million, with estimates ranging from $842.18 million to $981.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $613,939,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,289,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,870,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,803,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after buying an additional 136,204 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

