FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $21.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 billion and the lowest is $18.90 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $82.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $88.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx stock opened at $282.17 on Wednesday. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.60 and its 200 day moving average is $266.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

