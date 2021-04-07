Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,259,370 shares.

The company has a market cap of £13.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

