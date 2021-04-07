Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,323.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00267728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.04 or 0.00762024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,577.79 or 1.00255394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

