Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires 5,838 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.82. 5,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $145.33 and a 12 month high of $230.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

