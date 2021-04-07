Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

